Texas bill would make it illegal to throttle data in disaster areas

At least one internet advocacy group backs the move. Fight for the Future's Evan Greer told NPR affiliate KUT that it was a "good sign" a measure like this appeared at a state level, but warned that the FCC under Ajit Pai needed to "actually do its job" and prevent carriers from endangering the public. Verizon eventually removed throttling for wildfire responders after a backlash to its approach, but there have been concerns that the FCC's net neutrality repeal prevents the regulator from taking similar action on its own.

Whether or not the Texas bill goes further isn't certain. Guerra is a Democrat in a state that currently skews Republican and tends to favor light regulation. However, the state is no stranger to hurricanes and other natural disasters, and a bill might get support if it ensures that emergency teams can do their jobs without worrying about slow data.