The next 'Stranger Things' novel is a Chief Hopper detective story

Suspicious Minds takes us back to the summer of 1969 and tells the tale of how Eleven's mother (and Hawkins, Indiana, where the series is set) got involved with government project MKULTRA. Meanwhile, Darkness on the Edge of Town tells the origin story of Chief Hopper as a homicide detective in New York City back in 1977.

Author Adam Christopher didn't talk about Darkness at length on his announcement, but here's how Netflix describes it: "When Eleven gets curious about unanswered questions, Hopper is forced to reckon with some long-buried secrets." As a nice bonus, both prequel novels come with on-theme front covers that wouldn't look out of place next to Stephen King's books from the '80s.

Guess what? I wrote a @Stranger_Things novel! New York, 1977, and Jim Hopper finds himself in a city turned upside-down...



DARKNESS AT THE EDGE OF TOWN is out June 4th! https://t.co/zBDKcl0PCP — Adam Christopher (@ghostfinder) February 8, 2019

Here's some big @StrangerThings news. The REAL (official, canonical!) story of Jim Hopper is coming to a bookstore near you. When Eleven gets curious about unanswered questions, Hopper is forced to reckon with some long-buried secrets. And, you know me. I love secrets. pic.twitter.com/CSGdkCVyaj — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 8, 2019