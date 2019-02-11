UK to question Tinder, Grindr over age checks in dating apps

The two companies said they already use a mix of automated and human oversight to keep underage people off their apps. Grindr in particular was "constantly working to improve" its screening process, according to a spokesperson.

It's not certain how the UK would crack down if it found negligence, but there is a template already in place. The country is rolling out a mandatory age verification system for porn, and it wouldn't be surprising if it pressed for a similar requirement for dating apps. There could be stiff opposition to strict age checks, though. The porn age check has already encountered numerous delays and setbacks, and dating app operators might not be eager to adopt a similar system and risk dealing with similar issues.