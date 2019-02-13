'Astral Chain' brings Platinum-flavored action to Switch this August

Astral Chain is the latest neon-infused, over-the-top action title from Platinum Games, and it's due to hit the Nintendo Switch on August 30th. Platinum is best known for developing the Bayonetta series and 2017's acclaimed RPG Nier: Automata. It's also the studio behind one of the best games to ever hit the Wii U, The Wonderful 101.
Here's how Nintendo describes the game on YouTube: "As part of a police special forces unit in a multi-cultural futuristic city, players work together with a humanoid special weapon, Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration." Sounds about right, for Platinum fare.
Astral Chain is directed by Nier: Automata director Takahisa Taura and supervised by Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya.
From the renowned team at @PlatinumGames comes a brand-new synergetic action game. Protect humanity from an extradimensional invasion in #ASTRALCHAIN, coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch on 8/30. Stay tuned for more info soon. pic.twitter.com/Vnk0Tag4Wc— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019