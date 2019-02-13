Show More Results

Image credit: Platinum Games
'Astral Chain' brings Platinum-flavored action to Switch this August

The minds behind 'Bayonetta' and 'Nier: Automata' are back.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago in AV
Platinum Games

Astral Chain is the latest neon-infused, over-the-top action title from Platinum Games, and it's due to hit the Nintendo Switch on August 30th. Platinum is best known for developing the Bayonetta series and 2017's acclaimed RPG Nier: Automata. It's also the studio behind one of the best games to ever hit the Wii U, The Wonderful 101.

Here's how Nintendo describes the game on YouTube: "As part of a police special forces unit in a multi-cultural futuristic city, players work together with a humanoid special weapon, Legion, in a synergetic action system of battle and exploration." Sounds about right, for Platinum fare.

Astral Chain is directed by Nier: Automata director Takahisa Taura and supervised by Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya.

