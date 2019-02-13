'Battlefield V' finally supports DLSS anti-aliasing

Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is essentially a rendering technique that's designed to deliver better performance and more pleasing visuals. Enabling DLSS will, for example, take a 1440p image and use NVIDIA's algorithm to upscale that image to 4K. It's particularly effective in combination with NVIDIA's taxing ray-tracing tech, which otherwise forces gamers to choose between resolution and pretty reflections. The only other game to currently offer DLSS is Final Fantasy XV, though NVIDIA did initially announce that it was coming to 28 titles, including Shadow of the Tomb Raider and PUBG, and Metro Exodus is set to support DLSS from its February 15th launch.

As for the new "Combined Arms" online co-op mode, it's all about forming a four-man squad to wipe out AI enemies across eight missions and four maps. It sounds like a handy training ground for rookies that aren't quite ready for the full-on multiplayer experience, but you can also go it alone. Of course, the new update includes the usual raft of bug fixes and quality of life improvements to vehicles and weapons. Players can also look forward to a notable extra with the arrival of Rush mode in early March.