Canon’s next full-frame mirrorless camera is the EOS RP

If you want to control the camera remotely or share pictures wirelessly, the EOS RP has Bluetooth and WiFi support. There's also a USB Type-C port for charging, a single UHS II SD card slot, HDMI out, plus 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks. Design-wise, the EOS RP is nearly identical to the R, save for a couple of ergonomic details. The RP doesn't have the wonky touchpad that was on the back of the R, nor the tiny LCD screen next to the mode dials that let you view information like ISO and aperture. Instead, there's a more traditional dial in place, akin to what you would find on Canon's DSLR cameras such as the 5D Mark IV or 6D Mark II.

When it comes to specs, the EOS RP has exactly what you would want from $1,200 camera: a big sensor, solid AF and 4K video. But the first thing that caught my attention when I picked it up is how light it felt, even when compared to the EOS R, which itself isn't a heavy camera. Sure, it gains a bit of mass when you put on the 24-105mm RF lens, but the RP is still a light system. Canon says it designed its latest mirrorless for people who want a small camera with great picture and video quality at an affordable price, and there's plenty to like here. Nikon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera (the Z6), for comparison, costs $2,000 -- although it is better-specced than Canon's offering.

Aside from the 24-105mm RF lens, I used the EOS RP with the 35mm RF, and the camera performed quite well with both. Most of the sample images I took came out sharp and with accurate colors; flowers looked vivid, skin tones were satisfactory. Now, if what you want is a fast shooter, the EOS RP isn't it. The camera's continuous shooting mode is limited to 5 frames per second, which is definitely going to discourage some potential buyers. Canon says it has a professional full-frame mirrorless model in the works, one that will complement both the EOS R and the EOS RP, though it's unclear when that camera will arrive.