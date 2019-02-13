Democrats want to take another look at the T-Mobile-Sprint merger

In the ten months since T-Mobile first announced its intention to buy up its competitor, the company has cozied up to the Trump administration. The company's executives spent more than 50 nights at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. T-Mobile CEO John Legere spent two night in the hotel and paid a rate of $2,246 per night, according to the Washington Post. That activity is likely to be viewed as an attempt to buy favor with the president and will come up during this week's hearings.

The hearings this week won't have a direct influence on the government's decision on whether to allow the purchase to go forward or not. The Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission get to approve or deny the merger based on their own investigations that will look into antitrust concerns and other potential harms. However, the hearings may turn up new information that would give regulators pause. Legere told investors last week that he believes the merger will be completed by June.