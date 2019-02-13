Nintendo announces 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' for the Switch

Join the Celtic warrior Senua on a quest through Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover in the critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, coming to #NintendoSwitch this spring. pic.twitter.com/o1eSUEkrqZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

Hellblade follows Senua's quest to rescue her dead lover from the goddess Hela in a world inspired by Norse mythology and the Celtic culture. What truly sets it apart from other action-adventure games is its developer's clever use of binaural audio as a tool to depict Senua's psychosis. Add that to its tense atmosphere and compelling story, and you might just be able to ignore the gameplay elements a lot of people didn't like as much.

Nintendo announced the game's arrival on the Switch during its latest Direct stream, where it also revealed the other titles heading to the platform. Super Mario Maker 2 is also hitting the Switch this June, while Fire Emblem: Three Heroes is landing on the system in July. Nintendo confirmed Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Switch, as well, but it doesn't have a concrete release date for the classic yet.