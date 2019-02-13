Samsung is already offering Galaxy S10 reservations

The Galaxy S10 has leaked to the Moon and back ahead of its February 20th reveal (see the Evan Blass leak above as proof), and even Samsung isn't pretending there are many secrets left. The tech giant has started taking S10 reservations in the US, giving sign-ups a guaranteed opportuntity to order the next-gen phone between February 21st and March 7th -- in other words, the S10 should arrive on March 8th. People upgrading from older phones can also get up to $550 back if they trade in their outgoing handsets.
Samsung isn't spilling all the beans just yet, but there's not much left to the imagination. On launch, there should be three versions: a standard S10, a lower-cost (think iPhone XR) S10e and a range-topping S10 Plus. There are also reports of a special 5G variant, although it might not be ready at the same time. They're all poised to use the Snapdragon 855 (or its Exynos counterpart in some markets), hole-punch displays, in-screen fingerprint readers and WiFi 6. At least some models will have multiple rer cameras and reverse wireless charging, and there's even talk of a limited edition with a ceramic back, 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
There's a good reason for the campaign. Like other phone makers, its sales are hurting due to rough economic conditions and a heavily saturated market that isn't in a rush to upgrade. It needs the S10 to be a big hit, and reservations could help lock in some early sales.