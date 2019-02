It took its sweet time, but Super Mario Maker is coming to Nintendo Switch! Far from a port, this is a bonafide sequel, Super Mario Maker 2. Details are scant, but from the brief trailer Nintendo showed during its Nintendo Direct presentation, we noticed some assets from that other superb Wii U game, Super Mario 3D World. The best news? You'll only have to wait a few months to play it: Super Mario Maker 2 will land in June 2019. Expect to hear a lot more about it in the coming months.