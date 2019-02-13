'Tetris' is now a battle royale game exclusive to Nintendo Switch

Forget Apex Legends, there's another new free-to-play battle royale game now: Tetris 99. This version of the classic puzzle game is launching today on Nintendo Switch with 99 players trying to outlast each other. Players can attack each other with "garbage" that pushes you closer to the top of the screen and out of the game. You rack up "KO" badges for each opponent you knock out, and Nintendo promises there will be online events soon.

Announced today during the Nintendo Direct stream, it's available exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members.