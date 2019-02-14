Audi teases its all-electric Q4 concept car

It's not unreasonable to suggest that the production model will look a lot like the Q4 that's expected to go on sale in a few months. That vehicle is likely to be positioned as the equal to other sporty SUVs in its category, like BMW's X2 or the Range Rover Evoque. The Q4 e-tron, meanwhile, will probably arrive with less of the aggressively sci-fi stylings, such as the flattering-to-deceive wheels and haunched arches.

Concept images of the cabin show a sweep-around dash that looks a little more aggressive than the e-tron's interior. It is, however, a little less tech-y than, say, the older e-tron concept, which had five screens pointed at the driver. That's pretty much all the company is prepared to talk about at this point, preferring to save most of the razzle-dazzle for the motor show itself.