Now your Beats headphones can match your NBA fandom

Since the Studio3 debuted in 2017, Beats has regularly rolled out new colors and collaborations -- including a Neymar Jr. edition for soccer fans. Though the overall look has changed, the key features that make these headphones a compelling option remain. Things like adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), Apple's W1 chip for quick pairing, a quick-charge option and over 20 hours of battery life are still part of these team-specific headphones. The NBA Collection is also priced at $350, which is the same as the Studio3 was originally, and you can pick them up from Apple, Fanatics and NBA via their respective online stores. However, if you happen to be a fan of one of the other 24 teams in the league, you can purchase the regular Studio3 from Apple right now for $280.