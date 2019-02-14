'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night' is finally coming this summer

Since it managed to blow way past its crowdfunding target, the team had to take on quite a lengthy list of stretch goals, leading to multiple delays. Bloodstained was even supposed to be released for the Wii U, but it's taking the team such a long time that Igarashi chose to shift its development to the Switch platform in 2017. Igarashi and team had to scrap their plans to release the game for the Vita and to include support for Mac and Linux, as well.

Last time its release was delayed, the team said they needed more time to "raise the quality level, especially after all the very valuable feedback from the Beta Backer Demo." Hopefully, that means we're getting a polished kick-ass game in the coming months.