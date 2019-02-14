North chops $400 from the price of its Focals smart glasses

Your smartest pair of glasses just got smarter: Prescription lenses are now available for Focals. Now starting at $599 USD. Visit https://t.co/RYPfYEz6Rr to get started 👓#focalsbynorth #smartglasses pic.twitter.com/QeLbqzJtrC — North (@focalsbynorth) February 14, 2019

Additionally, North says that you can now get Focals with prescription lenses -- so those of us who have to wear glasses every day can get in on the fun. The glasses work by utilizing a tiny project in the right "arm" that reflects off a lens element that then focuses the image back onto your eye. The end result is that the glasses can project things into the real world without needing a little screen, which adds bulk and -- if Google Glass taught us anything -- looks super strange.

The only downside to this price cut is that those who need prescription lenses will have to pay $200 extra, but that's not unreasonable given how much custom lenses generally cost. If you want to buy them, though, you'll need to visit a North shop. Right now, they're only in Brooklyn and Toronto, but pop-up shops are coming to Seattle and the Bay Area soon. It's clearly still early says for Focals, but them being cheaper and available with prescriptions should help widen their appeal.