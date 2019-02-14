Qobuz's hi-res music streaming service comes to the US

Its four plans range from $10 a month for 320 kbps MP3 quality streaming (the premium package) up to $300 a year for full hi-res streaming and discounts from the hi-res download store (the Sublime+ plan). The company's focus on quality means its catalog -- against the likes of Spotify -- is comparatively sparse, but is nonetheless more extensive than Tidal Masters, which is also aimed at audiophiles.

How Qobuzz will perform in an increasingly crowded market is up for debate. Tidal has struggled to find its footing after early instability, while Spotify -- arguably one of the most popular services -- is only now turning a profit. In a world where music has become such an everyday consumable, making quality win out over quantity is going to be a challenge.