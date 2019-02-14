Wirecutter's best deals: Save $150 on the Apple MacBook Air (2018)

Street price: $27; deal price: $18 with code WCITQDNR

The Aukey Latitude EP-B40 earbuds are back down to $18 in black with code WCITQDNR, matching the lowest price we've seen in recent months. Recommended for casual gym use (or if you're especially hard on earbuds and like to have a few backup pairs around the house), these comfortable yet inexpensive earbuds feature an 8-hour battery life. This is a solid recurring deal on an already budget-friendly option.

The Aukey Latitude EP-B40 earbuds are the budget pick in our guide to the best wireless workout headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "Comfortable for most people, durable, and backed with a two-year warranty, the Aukey Latitude EP-B40 bests everything else in its price range. These earbuds stay in place, they're easy to use, and they sound decent, whereas other tested wireless workout headphones under $50 were uncomfortable, poorly built, or marred by piercing high-frequency ranges that made turning the volume up past 40 percent literally painful."

Street price: $40; deal price: $29

Down to $29, this is an excellent price and a rare drop under $30 for this already affordable coffee maker. While we saw sub-$30 pricing for it a couple times in 2017, such drops were much rarer for this model in 2018 with street prices often settling in the $40s. If you're looking to get a decent cup of coffee but you're on a budget, it's a nice option.

The Hamilton Beach 12-Cup is the top pick in our guide to the best cheap coffee maker. Thais Wilson-Soler wrote, "A great cheap coffee maker should be easy to use and it should make decent coffee, and the Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Coffee Maker (46205) excels on both fronts. None of the testers in the Wirecutter test kitchen had issues figuring out how to brew a pot or how to program it to brew in the morning using the six-button interface. A removable water reservoir combined with a rotating base made it the easiest to fill as well. Flavorwise, it was bested only by our high-end coffee maker pick, the OXO On 9-Cup, which we brought in as a control (although the OXO beat it by a wide margin according to our tasting panel of expert roasters). To be clear, if you're freshly grinding specialty coffee beans every morning, the Hamilton Beach isn't for you. (You'll get much more out of your expensive coffee if you use a pour-over setup or a high-end coffee maker.) But it's perfect for people who just want a decent pot of joe in the morning with minimal fuss."

Street price: $35; deal price: $30

It's tax season, which makes it especially nice to see this recommended shredder fall to $30 from $35. Last week, we posted a slightly better deal at $28 but if you missed that price this is still a very viable discount. While we don't recommend this model for people that do high-volume shredding, if you're a casual user this is a good chance to save.

The AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Cross-Cut Shredder is the top pick in our guide to the best paper shredder. Séamus Bellamy and Makula Dunbar wrote, "If you occasionally use a shredder to safely dispose of bills, tax papers, checkbooks, credit cards, data discs, or other sensitive personal materials, we found that the AmazonBasics 8-Sheet Cross-Cut is your best bet. Most people don't shred huge amounts of paper on a regular basis; they simply need something that can effectively and securely discard their personal information a few times per month. This AmazonBasics model works with minimal headaches. It's impossible to jam if you use it as advised, you can push it to take 10 sheets of paper if you really want to, and it usually costs around $35. Given how seldom a shredder sees action, we think most people shouldn't pay any more than the minimum amount for a reliable, competent device."

Street price: $1400; deal price: $1250

The Apple MacBook Air (2018) with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD is down to $1,250 in all three colors. In our guide, we praise this laptop for its well-rounded feature set, making it a good general purpose device for Apple users. We've seen better prices on the 128GB SSD version and better values on a version that offered 16GB of RAM, but if these specs offer the right mix of performance and storage for you, it's a solid price. Also available from B&H.

The MacBook Air is our pick for the best all-around option in our guide to the best MacBooks. Andrew Cunningham wrote, "The best Mac laptop for most people is the 2018 MacBook Air. It's fast enough for the things that most people use a computer for—browsing, working on documents, and light photo editing—and it has an excellent high-resolution screen, a great trackpad, enough battery life to last most people through an eight-hour workday, and a (relatively) reasonable price. The Air's main shortcomings are almost all shared by other modern Apple laptops: the low-travel keyboard, a small number of homogenous ports (in this case, two Thunderbolt 3 ports) that may require the use of USB-C hubs or new cables, and a high price relative to Windows laptops with similar performance and features. But the Air's light weight, solid construction, and industry-leading support still make it a good laptop, especially if you also own an iPhone or other Apple devices."

