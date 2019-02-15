Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs outlines how it'll make money from Toronto

In a November presentation given to parent company Alphabet and seen by the Star, Sidewalk Labs reveals that it doesn't intend to construct buildings on the majority of the land but does plan to attempt to benefit from other developers building on the property. In one slide, the company claims to be "entitled to ... a share in the uptick in land value on the entire geography ... a share of developer charges and incremental tax revenue on all land."

The area subject to development, located in Port Lands, is expected to generate an estimated $6 billion over 30 years. That money would typically go to the city's coffers, but Sidewalk Labs intends to lay claim to at least some share of it. The company has walked back some of the claims in the leaked presentation.

In a post on Medium, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff reaffirmed the company's planned investment in affordable housing in the area and its intention to help spur economic growth, though did not directly addres how it plans to recoup the money it spends on the development. Doctoroff also told the Star his company only expects to be "paid back a reasonable return for our investment" on its investments to build out infrastructure in the region.

