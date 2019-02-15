Amazon's first 'Lord of the Rings' teaser is a minimal Middle-earth map

Amazon posted a trio of tweets about the upcoming project, the first of which is an apt quote from Tolkien: "I wisely started with a map." Amazon also released an "interactive" map of Middle-earth, but so far all you can do is zoom in and out and scoot around the landscape.

"I wisely started with a map" — J.R.R. Tolkien — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 13, 2019 🗺️ 🔍 Explore the map: https://t.co/z9WOqI9Seo — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

The map doesn't include any named locations as yet, but there's every chance that Amazon will update it to tease out more details of the show. For now, it remains as mysterious as the series' synopsis. This is the part of the post where we'd normally tell you when you can start streaming a show, but all we can offer for now is a hearty shrug.