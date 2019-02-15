Show More Results

Amazon's first 'Lord of the Rings' teaser is a minimal Middle-earth map

“I wisely started with a map.”
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Art
As things stand, we know very little about Amazon's Lord of the Rings Prime Video series. We do know it will last several seasons and it will include some familiar characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's books, though Amazon was clear it's not remaking Peter Jackson's movies. The release timeline, as well as the aspects of Middle-earth history the show will cover, also remain a mystery. However, we have a little more movement on the project, as the first official teasers for the show have started to trickle out.

Amazon posted a trio of tweets about the upcoming project, the first of which is an apt quote from Tolkien: "I wisely started with a map." Amazon also released an "interactive" map of Middle-earth, but so far all you can do is zoom in and out and scoot around the landscape.

The map doesn't include any named locations as yet, but there's every chance that Amazon will update it to tease out more details of the show. For now, it remains as mysterious as the series' synopsis. This is the part of the post where we'd normally tell you when you can start streaming a show, but all we can offer for now is a hearty shrug.

