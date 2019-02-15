Samsung's own app reveals its upcoming wearables

As you can see in the screenshot of the application, the sports-focused smartwatch is officially called the the Galaxy Watch Active. The 40mm designation below it pertains to its case size, and its photo shows that it won't be coming with a rotating bezel like previous Galaxy smartwatches did. Samsung's Galaxy Buds listing doesn't have any additional info to go along with it, but the previous leak said you'll be able to charge the earbuds on the back of a Galaxy S10. Finally, the Galaxy Fit and Fit e listing looks like it's for a fitness band similar to previous Gear Fit devices.

All three previews are still live on Samsung's wearables application, if you want to take a closer look. You might not have to wait that long for their official launch anyway: Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event on February 20th, where it's expected to reveal the Galaxy S10.