What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event

Three smartphones (or four, or five)

There's way too much smoke around this for there not to be a fire raging somewhere at Samsung HQ. All fingers point to the company announcing a total of three smartphones at Unpacked. In addition to the S10 and S10+, which will be the natural successors to last year's S9 models, we'll also be welcoming the S10E to the family. The S10E is expected to be the iPhone XR of the trio: A slightly scaled-back flagship with a price tag that hovers an attractive distance below the $1,000 benchmark that's become all too familiar of late. Same branding, fewer Benjamins.

Image: Evan Blass

We're not completely clear yet as to what inevitable compromises the S10E will make compared to the S10 and S10+ proper, but a smaller screen size seems a dead cert. Case-centric leaks and other sources peg the S10E as having a 5.8-inch display, while the S10 and S10+ will bump that to 6.1 and 6.4 inches, respectively. The S10E is also expected to feature a flat display where the other two will retain a curvature to the screens at their sides.

These displays are eschewing the notch in favor of the "hole-punch" design that's undoubtedly going to be one of the smartphone trends of 2019. Instead of mustache hanging over the screen and taking up vital notification space, the only dead zone will be a small hole for the front-facing camera to poke through. We've seen this already in phones like Huawei's Nova 4 and Honor View 20, as well Samsung's own Galaxy A9 Pro launched in Korea last month. Not one for generic terms, Samsung's branding bods are calling these "Infinity-O" displays.

Image: Samsung

Leaked images show the S10+ has a larger, oblong hole-punch compared with the older two devices, which suggests it'll have dual selfie cameras. The extra space might not be a camera at all, however, and could instead host some sort of depth sensor for face-unlocking, à la Face ID. There has been the odd whisper about this being a new security feature, and could spell a quiet end for the iris scanner that's been part of the S-series for a few generations now.

Face-unlocking is still in the maybe camp, but there are many more little birdies chirping about the S10 and S10+ bringing in-display fingerprint readers to the table. These aren't that uncommon these days -- the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and OnePlus 6T being a few recent examples of phones that tuck the reader behind their screens -- but interestingly it's rumored that Qualcomm's ultrasonic sensor will be tasked with the job in Samsung's case. The ultrasonic nature of Qualcomm's take is said to be that more fool-proof and reliable compared with sometimes temperamental optical sensors.

Leaks suggest the S10E won't have an in-display fingerprint sensor like its pricier cousins, but its reader will be slightly untraditional all the same. Cases show the S10E to have a much larger than average power button, as it'll double as the fingerprint reader. You don't see this very often nowadays, but Sony used to marry these two aspects in its older devices (outside of the US, at least, where fingerprint sensors didn't become a given until last year).

The new S10 family aren't the only phones that'll be shown off at Unpacked. Samsung's oh-so-unsubtle teaser for the event heavily hints at its foldable phone making an appearance at the event, too. We briefly glimpsed a prototype foldable at Samsung's developer conference last year, but it was far from a consumer-ready model. A Samsung promo video leaked recently showed what appeared to be a much more refined device, but one that was too good to be true and likely, more special effects than reality. There's no telling exactly what the company plans to report on foldable development, but having seen the first true foldable device in the flesh at CES last month, chances are it probably won't be ready for primetime or mass-market consumption.