The Best Picture championship belt

Adam Nayman and

Sean Fennessey,

The Ringer

This year's installment of the Academy Awards is set for February 24th, but ahead of the festivities, The Ringer is looking back at the best Best Pictures with a unique spin. The outlet has applied a WWE-style championship belt to the list of winners, including how long it reigned, who it defeated during that time and more. Is it silly? Yes. Is it a very entertaining read? Absolutely.