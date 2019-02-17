After Math: Love is in the AR

Google apparently has a spare $13 billion burning a hole in its pockets and, as such, announced plans this week to pursue "major expansions" in 14 states, raising its total US footprint to nearly half of America's provinces. The plan could lead to as many as 10,000 new construction jobs, though there's no word on the workforce needs once the buildings have been built.

$1,000 is a lot of money. Especially for a pair of augmented reality glasses that just aren't that bright. Engadget reporter Nicole Lee puts a pair of the "smart specs" through their paces.

More than 76 years after it was lost to the ocean's depths, families and descendents of those who served aboard the USS Hornet can finally rest knowing the fate of the WWII warship and its crew. A sonar drone operated by the late Paul Allen's undersea search operation discovered the largely intact vessel more than 17,000 feet below the surface near the Solomon Islands.

Everybody's favorite neighborhood wizard will be taking on a new challenge in Amazon's upcoming Good Omens series by playing Satan. And not just any Crown Prince of Darkness -- no, no, a 400-foot tall animated Crown Prince of Darkness. Can. Not. Wait.

Stop me if you've heard this one before. A marquee company, a real titan of its respective industry, enjoys a banner year of sales, revenue and profits. The company then turns around and lays off 800 staffers in order to "restructure" the business. Because that's what Blizzard just did.

Look to your left. Now look to your right. Of you and the two people on either side, at least one has had to endure "severe" online harassment. Maybe figure out which one of you it is and give them a hug.