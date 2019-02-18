Amazon's 'Costume Quest' animated series hits Prime Video March 8th

Two years after it revealed a show based on the Costume Quest games was coming to Prime Video, Amazon has revealed episodes will start streaming on March 8th. The Costume Quest animated series follows a group of young trick-or-treaters who try to figure out how to use superpowered costumes and defeat monsters that have lived in their world for a century.
Frederator Studios, the production house behind Adventure Time and Netflix's Castlevania, has been working on an adaptation of Double Fine's games since 2015, so the show's been a long time coming. A trailer, meanwhile, gives a glimpse of the show's art style, backstory and sense of humor -- nougat is to the monsters as spinach is to Popeye.