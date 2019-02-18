Android Q's revamped gestures might ditch the back button

The same build also suggests that Google could drop an option to revert to the legacy three-button navigation method and its accompanying recent apps view. If you're not a fan of Pie's approach, you might just have to grin and bear it when using Google's stock experience.

Whether or not that's what you get is another story. You currently have to access these changes through an experimental toggle, and the polished Android Q is likely several months away. Google could axe these changes if it's not satisfied with the results. With that in mind, it would make sense to shake things up given both the reaction to Pie and the shift toward all-screen phones with minimal interfaces.