Amazon has one more season of 'The Man in the High Castle'

It's not clear what led to the end of the series, although this isn't the end of the road for Philip K. Dick adaptations. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke promised that her company would "continue to be in business" with Isa Dick Hackett (Philip's daughter) and her Electric Shepherd Productions outfit to produce more Prime Video originals.

Man in the High Castle premiered in 2015 and quickly became one of Amazon's more popular shows at a time when Prime Video was just coming into its own. At the same time, it's clearly the product of a different era -- these days, Amazon can regularly attract high-profile actors and strike deals for blockbuster franchises. While we wouldn't exactly call this a modest production, it had to compete for attention with a raft of shows practically tailor-made for critical glory.