Image credit: BioWare
Bioware fixes 'Anthem' end-game just in time for launch

A simple trick let players bypass the end-game grind by gaining high-level gear.
Saqib Shah, @eightiethmnt
1h ago in AV
BioWare

Like it or not, the Anthem and Destiny comparisons refuse to go away. Just days after its Origin Access and EA Access release, players spotted a loophole in BioWare's new shooter akin to the "loot cave" area from Destiny's early days. The chest farming trick essentially let level 30 gamers grab high-level Legendary and Masterwork gear in Anthem's open-world areas, effectively allowing them to bypass its end-game grind. Streamers on Twitch and YouTube outed the trick on Monday before a map was shared on Reddit pinpointing the chest farm route.

Just hours later, BioWare stepped in with a fix as part of its Anthem Day One update. "We've reduced the chance of high rarity items in non-world event chests in free play. This applies to all difficulty levels," tweeted Jesse Anderson, Anthem's global community manager. The update also includes fixes to a host of other bugs including audio and performance issues. It will be available to all PC and console players upon the game's launch on February 22nd.

