CERN lets you surf the web like it's 1990

We take the relative seamlessness of the internet for granted these days -- it's easy to forget that surfing the web was once a fairly clunky and convoluted affair. But for those hankering for a bit of tech nostalgia -- or those that can't conceive of a world where you had to double click on hyperlinks -- a team at CERN has rebuilt the original 1990 WorldWideWeb browser, which you can explore within your regular browser.