CERN lets you surf the web like it's 1990

We take the relative seamlessness of the internet for granted these days -- it's easy to forget that surfing the web was once a fairly clunky and convoluted affair. But for those hankering for a bit of tech nostalgia -- or those that can't conceive of a world where you had to double click on hyperlinks -- a team at CERN has rebuilt the original 1990 WorldWideWeb browser, which you can explore within your regular browser.
The project celebrates the 30th anniversary of the development of WorldWideWeb, and it's a neat way to explore the humble origins of the technology we've come to rely on for pretty much everything. In a case of art imitating life, though, many users have reported a "503 Service Unavailable" error when they've tried to launch the browser, which is frustrating, and entirely in keeping with the internet of old.