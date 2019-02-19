Netflix has an all-star cast for 'Green Eggs and Ham' animated series

Green Eggs and Ham will star Adam Devine as Sam I Am, the character who so persistently pushed the titular meal in the book. He'll be joined by Michael Douglas, who will play his polar opposite Guy I Am. The two characters will set out on a road trip and cross paths with a wild cast of characters along the way, all voiced by celebrities. Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, Keegan-Michael Key will make appearances.

According to Netflix, Green Eggs and Ham won't just be a retelling of the book. Instead, it will tell a new story in the world of Seuss. The series will follow Sam I Am and Guy I Am as they try to rescue a rare Chickeraffe from a zoo and deliver the endangered animal to its natural habitat.