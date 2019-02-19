FDA: Infusing yourself with young blood is pointless, dangerous

According to the FDA, "establishments in several states" are infusing blood plasma from young donors into willing recipients. They claim doing so may treat the effects of conditions ranging from aging to Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, PTSD and more. Some "bad actors" have gone as far as charging thousands of dollars for these young-blood infusions.

In a statement released today, the FDA says it has "significant public health concerns" about the promotion of young-blood infusions. Swapping plasma comes with serious risks, including allergic reaction, circulatory overload, acute leg injury and infectious disease.

While plasma transfusions can be lifesaving, there is "no compelling clinical evidence" that infusions of young blood, in particular, are beneficial. Remember that when your high school "friends" start posting on Facebook about how great they feel after a young-blood infusion.