Someone tried to end the 'Fortnite' dance lawsuits with a fake email

In the fraudulent email the sender posing as Hecht encouraged the office to reject or dismiss the charges because they "were containing very false information." The fake Hecht also claimed, "What my clients and I have done towards certain gaming companies were very wreckless [sic] and baseless." The law firm was alerted to the fake after the Copyright Office sent an email including the message.

Hecht is the lead attorney representing several celebrities who are suing Epic Games for using dances that are similar or identical to their own. Former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Riberio, rappers 2 Milly and BlocBoy JB and others have joined suits against Fortnite's publisher.