Huawei's P30 series will debut on March 26th

Huawei's upcoming flagship phones won't be popping up at Mobile World Congress. The tech giant has announced a special P30 series launch event in Paris, which will take place on March 26th, 2019 -- almost a full month after MWC wraps up in Barcelona. Huawei staged a similar event for the P20 last year, also in Paris and also a month after the mobile convention, so this event didn't exactly come out of left field.
Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30 pic.twitter.com/hFzZI3pVYr— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 19, 2019
The company didn't reveal anything more than the date and the location of the launch, but the promo video it posted on Twitter hints at what could be one of its biggest offerings. It features prominent spots in Paris, including the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, dramatically zooming in on them until their finer details are perfectly visible on screen. According to previous reports, the P30 Pro might come with a periscope-like camera to enable lossless optical zoom. The video didn't contain anything about reviving the headphone jack, though, so you'll likely have to wait until next month to find out for sure.