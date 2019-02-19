Qualcomm's X55 modem will help make 5G phones a practical reality

The X55 is fast, too, promising 7Gbps peak download speeds and 3Gbps uploads in ideal conditions.

Crucially, it should lead to slicker devices. The 7-nanometer manufacturing should help with the X55's power efficiency from the get-go, but it's also using tricks like 100MHz envelope tracking and adaptive antenna tuning to minimize the electricity draw when you're on a 5G network. You shouldn't need a large handset or a bulky add-on just to enjoy better-than-LTE speeds.

Device makers already have samples of the X55, and the modem is poised to reach shipping hardware sometime in late 2019. In essence, Qualcomm is giving you a clue as to when 5G will become truly practical. The X55 should usher in a second wave of 5G phones that don't have to make extensive compromises in the name of speed.