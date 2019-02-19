Tune in to our Galaxy S10 liveblog tomorrow at 2PM ET!

Granted, we have a fairly good sense of what Samsung plans to Unpack that day: expect a trio of phones at the very least, not to mention some details on its first 5G device, and maybe even some news about its wacky foldable. Knowing Samsung, we're probably in for a few more surprises, and no shortage of spectacle. We'll have a team on the ground (including intrepid senior editor Nicole Lee) covering the event as it unfolds while the rest of us provide insight and color from the home front, so be sure to bookmark our liveblog right here and visit again before Samsung Unpacked kicks off at 2PM Eastern/11AM Pacific on Wednesday, February 20.