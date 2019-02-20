GM's Arīv electric bikes are launching in Europe first

Even though the company designed and engineered the bikes in Michigan and Oshawa, Ontario, it will release them in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands first. GM says it chose those locations "due to the popularity of lithium-ion battery-powered e-bikes in those markets," which makes sense if you think about it.

The compact e-bike called Arīv Meld will set customers back between €2,750 and €2,800 (approximately $3,200). Meanwhile, the folding e-bike called Arīv Merge, which users can fold up and roll on two wheels if they want to, will set buyers back between €3,350 and €3,400 (around $3,900). Both models are now available for pre-order on Bike Exchange and will start shipping in the second quarter of 2019.

Arīv Meld

Arīv Merge