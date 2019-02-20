Gmail's cleaner, brighter mobile app rolls out to everyone this week

If you notice that Gmail suddenly looks different on your phone, you're not the only one. Google has confirmed to Engadget that its email client's Material Design makeover is available to all Android users now, and should reach all iOS users by the end of the week. As we mentioned back in January, this is mostly about dragging Gmail's aesthetic into the modern era. The familiar red title bar is gone in favor of a full-length search bar with a more accessible account switcher, while the overall look is brighter and more spacious. You'll see Google's latest in-house font everywhere, for that matter.
There are some functional changes. You can see attachment previews below messages, and you'll get conspicuous phishing warnings if you look at an email Google deems suspicious. You can also switch to more efficient "comfortable" and "compact" message views if you're determined to make the most of your screen real estate. You won't see any radical departures other than the looks, and that's likely just fine if you're a frequent Gmail user.