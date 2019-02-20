Show More Results
How to follow along with Samsung's Unpacked event today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event

Get ready for the Galaxy S10.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
1h ago in Mobile
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Samsung is holding its annual Unpacked event today, which means new devices are on the way. While the company hasn't confirmed what it'll be showing off, it's expected to reveal sevearl versions of latest version of its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S10 -- perhaps even a folding model. You can watch the live stream of the event on Samsung's website or its Facebook page. We'll be providing commentary on the event on our liveblog to help you make sense of everything Samsung announces. It all starts at 11AM PT/2PM ET, so get ready!

