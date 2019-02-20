Tesla rumor claims Model 3 leasing is right around the corner

If purchasing a brand new Model 3 -- even at its latest starting price of $42,900 -- is too much of a commitment for you, the option to lease could be coming soon. Electrek cites internal emails in a report saying that the company is preparing employees for the start of a leasing program, which could kick off in as little as two weeks. While Tesla responded saying timing of the program's launch isn't finalized, "but it will definitely be after the dates outlined in this document."

Reports like the one claiming Tesla cut back on its deliveries team have suggested it may have already fulfilled many of the reservations for customers ready to buy at the current price. Tonight CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of 4,000 Teslas on their way to Europe, and said that by the end of 2019 his company would "probably" hit a production rate of 10,000 vehicles per week.