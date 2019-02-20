NASA is close to finalizing its drone traffic control system for cities

NASA and the FAA are planning to demo a big list of technologies, including their interface with vehicle-integrated detect-and-avoid capabilities, vehicle-to-vehicle communication and collision avoidance, as well as automated safe landing technologies. All those will help NASA understand the challenges of flying in an urban environment and conjure up ideas for future rules and policies. They'll also help the agency figure out the best procedures to operate drones safely in overpopulated areas.

Since the agencies will relay everything they learn from these demos to the commercial drone industry, they could give urban drone use a push in the right direction. The project's final test flights will take place from March to June in and around downtown Reno, as well as in July and August in Corpus Christi.