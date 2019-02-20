Razer's job cuts signal a shift away from mobile

An earlier tip to DL claimed that Razer had let go of most of the team devoted to mobile devices and hardware engineering, and that a third Razer Phone had been scrapped.

The company didn't explain why the mobile team was affected, whatever the scale, but it wouldn't be surprising. The current smartphone market is tough even for heavyweights like Apple, LG and Samsung, let alone relative newcomers like Razer. It's also catering to a niche audience. While the Razer Phone 2 is a better all-rounder than the original, it's still aimed primarily at that subset of people who prioritize gaming on their phones. That was always going to limit potential sales, even if it also gave Razer a way to stand out from the pack.