Samsung's foldable phone is officially the 'Galaxy Fold'

To the surprise of absolutely no one who paid attention to Samsung's hype-building for Unpacked, it had more to reveal about its foldable phone. The device is now officially known as the Galaxy Fold, and much like the prototype we saw back in November, we're looking at a 4.6-inch secondary display on the outside, followed by a much larger 7.3-inch Infinity Flex screen when the device is unfolded. It has a price and date, too: a whopping $1,980 when it launches on April 26th (May 3rd for Europe), meaning you'll have about two months to gather all that money for this bizarre device.

Thanks to Google's help with App Continuity, the Galaxy Fold lets you switch between both screens while staying in the same app, as shown on stage using Google Maps and Netflix. Likewise, we saw a slick multi-task demo with WhatsApp, Chrome and YouTube running side by side, and the demonstrator was able to enlarge one of those apps by simply dragging it into the larger window.

