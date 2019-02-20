Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nicole Lee / Engadget
save
Save
share

The Galaxy S10 will get its own version of Adobe Premiere Rush

The app offers video editing on the fly for YouTubers and photojournalists.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Nicole Lee / Engadget

Samsung is making a big play for video creators who don't want the friction of having to go back to their computers to edit their clips. At the company's Galaxy S10 event, the company announced that a custom version of Adobe's Premiere Rush will be coming to the handset later this year.

Rush, if you're unfamiliar, is Adobe's on-the-fly video editing suite that's aimed at YouTubers that want to chop stuff on the fly. It's pretty powerful, offering capture, edit, color correction, audio and motion graphics, followed by automatic exporting to various social platforms.

Right now, it's available on iOS devices, so long as you pay the usual dues to Adobe, and a generic Android version is due at some point this year. It's not clear what optimizations have been made to suit the Galaxy S10, and if Samsung has arranged a discount for handset buyers.

Catch up on all of the news from Samsung’s Galaxy S10 event right here!

In this article: Adobe, Adobe Premiere Rush, gear, mobile, S10, S10e, S10Event, Samsung
By Daniel Cooper @danielwcooper

After training to be an intellectual property lawyer, Dan abandoned a promising career in financial services to sit at home and play with gadgets. He lives in Norwich, U.K., with his wife, his books and far too many opinions on British TV comedy. One day, if he's very, very lucky, he'll live out his dream to become the executive producer of Doctor Who before retiring to Radio 4.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr