Galaxy S10 vs. the competition: Three is the magic number

With a triple rear camera rig and 8GB of RAM, Samsung's new handset brings the heat.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
33m ago in Mobile
Samsung's Galaxy S10 is here and it sits in a rather odd place — it's actually in the middle of four siblings announced today. But it still boasts the same three-camera setup as the larger S10+ and S10 5G. With a 6.1-inch screen it cuts an imposing figure next to other flagships, and that's not the only place where it seems to pull ahead. Check out the table below to see how Samsung's newest release stacks up against the stellar Pixel 3 and iPhone XS, and check back in a few weeks for our full review.

Galaxy S10 Pixel 3 iPhone XS
Pricing starts at $900 $799 / $899 $999 / $1,149 / $1,349
Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches) 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9mm (5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 157g (5.54 ounces) 148g (5.22 ounces) 177g (6.24 ounces)
Screen size 6.1 inches 5.5 inches (139.7mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi) 2,160 x 1,080 (443 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
Screen type Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ flexible OLED Super Retina OLED
Battery 3,400 mAh 2,915 mAh 2,658mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512 GB 64 / 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB
External storage micro SD None None
Rear camera(s) Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9 Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2		 7MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K with HDR10+ 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A12 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.5 GHz octa-core 2.49 GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 630 unnamed quad-core
RAM 8GB 4GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 iOS 12
Other features IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM

