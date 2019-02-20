Galaxy S10+ vs. the competition: The cameras are just the beginning

The S10+ isn't pushing any boundaries with the size of its 6.4-inch display: However, it is the company's first dynamic AMOLED screen. And it really stands out with its new triple rear camera setup. However, that's not all that distinguishes Samsung's new large handset in 2019. Check out the table below to see how the S10+ stands up against its closest competition like the Pixel 3XL and iPhone XS Max. And don't forget to check back in a few weeks for our full review of the S10 and S10+, when we'll look at more than just the numbers.
|Galaxy S10+
|Pixel 3 XL
|iPhone XS Max
|Pricing
|starts at $1000
|$899 / $999
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|Dimensions
|157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm (6.2 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches)
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm (6.2 x 3.05 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|175g (6.17 ounces) / 198g (6.98 ounces)
|184g (6.49 ounces)
|208g (7.34 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.4 inches (162.56 mm)
|6.3 inches (160mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (522 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (523 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|QHD+ flexible OLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|4,100 mAh
|3,430 mAh
|3,174 mAh
|Internal storage
|128 / 512 GB / 1 TB
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|microSD
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.5GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|8 / 12 GB
|4 GB
|4GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM