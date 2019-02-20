The Galaxy S10 features Samsung's first dynamic AMOLED screen

As this story breaks, Samsung is in the midst of unveiling its latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S10 and S10+. (Plus that foldable phone you may have heard about.) Since we saw the phone ahead of the event, we have hands-on impressions already on the site, but given that we are Engadget, we thought it was worth taking a minute to talk about the screen tech specifically.

This is the company's first phone with a dynamic OLED panel -- technology that Samsung's marketing department is referring to as "Infinity O AMOLED." We're looking at an HDR10+ screen that uses "dynamic tone mapping" to improve the contrast, keep details visible even in dark spots and optimize colors when you're say, watching a movie. Unrelated to that, the screen also reduces blue light by 42 percent in an effort to minimize eye strain. That's not a special night mode, mind you, but the default experience.