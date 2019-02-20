Vivo’s notch-free V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera

By default, the front camera runs at 8 megapixels to increase light gathering, while the rear camera runs at 12-megapixels. Both can be set to the maximum resolutions, however, if you really need to see your subject's pores. The rear camera is also equipped with an 8-megapixel super-wide angle camera and 5-megapixel depth camera.

Other specs include Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of memory (and a microSD card slot), 3,700 mAh battery and Vivo's Android 9 flavor, "Funtouch OS 9." While there's a fast charger included, the V15 Pro has a Micro USB, rather than a USB Type C port, a weird choice for such a high-tech device.

To get rid of the notch and have a true all-screen phone, Vivo has tried a couple of approaches. It first introduced a pop-up selfie camera last year with the NEX S, but it was limited to a mere 5 megapixels. Meanwhile, the NEX actually had a second rear display so you could take selfies with the back camera. It's now gone back to the pop-up camera, and with 32-megapixels, it's clearly serious about it. The V15 Pro will launch soon in India for Rs 28,990, around $400.