Windows 10 Timeline now works with Chrome

Timeline was the star of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, but the only browser it worked with was Microsoft Edge, leaving fans of other browsers out in the cold. Apparently, Windows Insiders have been pushing for the Chrome extension ever since. Dubbed "Web Activities," the extension launched last week, but Microsoft kept the news under the radar, burying the announcement at the bottom of a blog post.

"Browser support was especially high on our Insider's wish list -- which lead the recent introduction of our Chrome extension. Now, Timeline can now bring together even more activities," the company wrote. Microsoft teased to "look for even more Timeline updates in the future." But it's not clear what those future updates will look like or if Timeline will support other browsers, like Firefox, anytime soon.