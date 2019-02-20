'LittleBigPlanet' follow-up 'Dreams' comes to creators this spring

The in-progress version will be available for $30 through the PlayStation Store. If you were part of the beta, your existing work will carry over.

Dreams has been in development for a long time -- it first surfaced in 2015, and the wait has left some wondering whether it could live up to its far-reaching ambitions. However, beta testers have produced surprising results in a relatively short space of time. There have been remakes of Konami's horror demo PT and EA's Dead Space, while others have created platformers, movies and other projects that you wouldn't think would be possible with a gamepad. Early Access could both expand the number of creators as well as give existing artistes more opportunities to refine their ideas.