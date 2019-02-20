Xiaomi made its own version of the Google Home Hub

At the Mi 9 launch event in China, Xiaomi has revealed that it's working on a smart home hub -- one with looks that might conjure up images of the Lenovo Smart Clock and the Google Home Hub. It's called the Xiao Ai Touchscreen Speaker Box, and while details are scant at the moment, the electronics maker dropped some details about it. Unfortunately, it's still not clear if it has Google Assistant and if it uses the same software as Google's and Lenovo's devices. But it has the power to control Xiaomi's smart products, including ACs, air purifier, lights, cameras and door bell monitors, using touch or voice commands.